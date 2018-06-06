Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has delivered an ultimatum to star player Alexis Sanchez over a potential summer transfer.

The Portuguese’s message to the Chilean is clear: If Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the club from Real Madrid, Sanchez has to give up his no.7 shirt for him or move on, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Manchester United launch last-minute bid to HIJACK £30m star’s move to major rivals

Unsurprisingly, the report states Sanchez is not at all happy with United’s interest in Ronaldo, which makes sense given he joined just a few months ago as the Red Devils’ marquee signing.

Still, things haven’t quite worked out for the former Arsenal man at Old Trafford so it’s little surprise that Mourinho could be looking for a big-name replacement up front.

Ronaldo shone at United earlier in his career and remains one of the very best players in the world despite his age.

Although the Portugal international will turn 34 next season, he seems worth a gamble on at this stage as United need a world class goal-scorer in their ranks.

As well as that, Ronaldo is the kind of big-game player United have seemed to lack for some time as they’ve failed to make real progress in the big competitions, finishing far behind Manchester City in the league last season and being distinctly second best as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup final last month.