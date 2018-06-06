Talks scheduled: Man United chiefs to meet with Premier League rivals to discuss potential £58m transfer

Manchester United and Tottenham chiefs are reportedly set to meet to discuss the potential transfer of Anthony Martial to Spurs this summer.

The France international has struggled at Old Trafford despite arriving as a bright prospect in 2015 and getting off to an explosive start with an exciting first season.

Since then, Martial has fallen down the pecking order and it looks like United are not against letting him go this summer.

However, they will look to recoup as much as possible of the total of £58million they paid Monaco for him as talks are planned with Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to have identified Martial as a key target as he has as much as £100m to spend this summer, and Tottenham are keen to deliver the players their boss wants, according to the Mail.

Martial seems ideal for Spurs, where various other young players have developed and excelled under Pochettino.

The 22-year-old could be the club’s next success story if this comes off, having shown flashes of brilliance whenever given a chance in the United first-team.

The Red Devils could regret letting him go if he does fulfil his enormous potential, with fans likely to be worried about Jose Mourinho repeating the mistakes of letting the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah go during their days as youngsters at Chelsea.

The pair have since gone on to shine for Manchester City and Liverpool as among the best players in Europe, and Martial seems to have similar potential if given the chance in the right team and under the right manager.