‘What a troll’ – Fans react as £88m Manchester United transfer target drops latest tease over his future

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has declined to comment on his future today despite previously suggesting he was close to making an announcement.

The France international is currently preparing for the World Cup following months of transfer gossip and speculation over his situation ahead of next season.

Griezmann has been linked with Barcelona, though Don Balon recently claimed Manchester United were still in for him as he was advised against a move to the Nou Camp.

As noted by the Daily Mirror, the 27-year-old has an £88million release clause at Atletico that understandably makes him hot property on the market this summer.

Antoine Griezmann in today's France press conference on his future: "I am truly sorry. I know there is a lot of expectation but I will not be announcing my decision today." — Get French Football (@GFFN) June 12, 2018

Fans of all clubs involved will no doubt want to know something soon, but it seems he’s teasing everyone by keeping them waiting, telling a press conference today, as quoted by Get French Football News on Twitter, that he doesn’t currently have any update or announcement to make over his future.

This is despite him being quoted just a few days ago by Goal as saying: ‘It’s good that you’re taking an interest. There’s a week to go. I think we will find out this week.’

Unsurprisingly, this has provoked quite a reaction from fans on Twitter…

