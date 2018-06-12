Tottenham could beat Manchester United to transfer of £100m-rated attacker in stunning swap deal

Tottenham could reportedly get their hands on the surprise signing of Gareth Bale in a swap deal transfer that would see Christian Eriksen join Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, Florentino Perez is weighing up such a deal, which would undoubtedly be one of the big stories of the summer.

Eriksen has shone at Tottenham and seems an ideal long-term replacement for Luka Modric at Real Madrid in that creative midfield role.

This would spell bad news for Manchester United, however, who have been strongly linked with Bale in recent times as he recently dropped a hint he could quit the Bernabeu ahead of next season.

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

This came as the Welshman spoke to BT Sport after his decisive role in the Champions League final, and with the Daily Mirror reporting the £100million-rated winger is keen to move to the Premier League.

However, it may be that Bale will end up back at Spurs in this surprise exchange, with the 28-year-old attacker having previously enjoyed probably the form of his career in north London.

Bale’s future is likely to continue to spark plenty of speculation around this time of year, however, with another Don Balon piece today suggesting he’s been approached by Jose Mourinho, who’s told him he would win the Ballon d’Or if he joined him at Old Trafford.