‘Welcome to Man Utd’ – Excited MUFC fans believe major announcement could help seal marquee signing

Real Madrid confirmed Julen Lopetegui as their next coach after the World Cup, and many Man Utd fans believe it could give them a transfer boost.

As per their official site, the Spanish giants announced that the current Spain boss would sign a three-year deal later this summer to be appointed as Zinedine Zidane’s successor at the Bernabeu.

Naturally, the 51-year-old will have his own ideas for the team in terms of style of play, system and preferred personnel, and the Man Utd fans below believe that Gareth Bale could be the one to suffer.

As noted by The Express, transfer speculation continues to link the Welshman with a move to Old Trafford, as although he bagged a brace in the Champions League final, he wasn’t always a regular starter, particularly in Europe, last season.

Lopetegui has worked closely with Isco throughout his career coming through the youth ranks for the national side as well as at senior level over the past two years, and as noted in some of the tweets below, he has also made some contentious comments on Bale in the past too.

In turn, that has led to a number of Man Utd fans believing that they’ve received a significant boost in their bid to prise the former Tottenham ace away from Real Madrid and back to England this summer.

Whether that materialises remains to be seen, but given Isco is in competition with him for a place in the starting line-up, playing second fiddle or being rotated is arguably not on the agenda for him, as hinted at in his post-match interview after the Champions League final, as seen below.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if Bale’s future is in Madrid…

“I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn’t happened this season.” ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

Lopetegui on Bale in 2015, “A player at Real Madrid has to give 100% all the time. If he doesn’t then he might as well leave. La Liga is totally different to the PL. A player like that wouldn’t get into my team. Welcome to Manchester United. @GarethBale11. — James ? (@FredSZN) June 12, 2018

Bale is gone, Lopetegui loves isco — AK (@RealBlaksam) June 12, 2018

Lopetegui loves Isco. Wonder if Bale must be sold then ? — naqqash ali #mufc (@ali_naqqash) June 12, 2018

I doubt Bale has a future under Lopetegui considering he prefers Isco better. — DAVID (@DaROYALemperor) June 12, 2018

Julen Lopetegui will be the next Real Madrid manager. I wonder what that means for @GarethBale11. — StrettyNews.com (@StrettyNews) June 12, 2018

Gareth Bale will take another 3 years to learn how to say Lopetegui. He’s definitely done with Madrid. ? — The United Link ? (@TheUnitedLink) June 12, 2018

Lopetegui loves Isco. Wonder whar Bale must be thinking — Shihab (@Shihab06) June 12, 2018

Congrats on the Real Madrid job @julenlopetegui. Hopefully you don’t like Bale are you’re willing to sell him. ?? — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) June 12, 2018