West Ham United manager David Moyes is under a lot of pressure because of his team’s recent form.

The Scottish manager faces an uncertain future at the London club, and he could be sacked at the end of the season. West Ham has failed to win their last eight matches across all competitions.

They have a talented squad at their disposal and the club hierarchy will be expecting a better return on the pitch.

They have been linked with several quality managers recently and a report from Football Insider claims that Julen Lopetegui is keen on taking over at the London club. The 57-year-old has reportedly rejected the opportunity to join Crystal Palace and he prefers a switch to West Ham.

The Spaniard has managed in the Premier League before with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and it remains to be seen whether West Ham are prepared to trust him with the responsibility to get the team back on track.

Lopetegui has proven himself at clubs like Sevilla in the past. He is certainly good enough for West Ham.

The Hammers managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season and they were expected to do well in the league and push for the Europa League trophy this season. Things have not gone according to plan for Moyes and West Ham.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners are prepared to wait until the end of the season before parting ways with the Scottish manager.