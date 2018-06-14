Man Utd & Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann finally delivers transfer announcement in cringe-worthy video

Posted by
Man Utd & Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann finally delivers transfer announcement in cringe-worthy video

Antoine Griezmann has finally put speculation over his future to bed by announcing he’s staying at Atletico Madrid.

The France international is one of the best attacking players in Europe and this confirmation tonight will be a huge boost for Diego Simeone’s side, even if many will question how he went about announcing it.

MORE: Barcelona lining up €200M superstar as alternative to world class forward Antoine Griezmann

On a special programme on Spanish television tonight, Griezmann went to great lengths to explain how difficult recent months have been for him.

Griezmann’s future had been up in the air for some time, with Don Balon recently linking Manchester United could still be in for him, though another Don Balon piece also stated he had an agreement with Barcelona.

griezmann atletico. Antoine Griezmann next club odds
Antoine Griezmann will be staying at Atletico Madrid

However, he finally concluded he’d stay at Atletico in a somewhat shock announcement, with the 27-year-old undoubtedly capable of playing for any top club in the world.

Then again, given some of the responses to his bizarre video, maybe he’s a character some elite sides would rather avoid…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top