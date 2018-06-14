After Man Utd suffered a transfer blow with news that Anthony Martial wants to quit Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho has reportedly already identified a possible replacement.

As noted by RMC Sport, his agent, Philippe Lamboley, revealed that the Frenchman wants to leave after failing to see serious progression in contract talks.

SEE MORE: Man United fixtures 2018-19 released in full by Premier League: Tough August test, derby dates revealed for Mourinho’s men

Still only 22, it could be an exit that Man Utd live to regret if Martial were to leave the club this summer, as if given a prominent role elsewhere, it’s likely that he would shine.

Nevertheless, according to ESPN, Mourinho already has a target in mind to replace him, as it’s claimed that he’ll look to seal a reunion with Chelsea winger Willian to fill the void.

The pair know each other well after previously working together at Stamford Bridge, with the Brazilian impressing last season after bagging 13 goals and 12 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions.

However, he cast his future at Chelsea in real doubt after aiming a cheeky dig at Antonio Conte after the FA Cup final, as noted by Sky Sports.

It firstly remains to be seen if Martial does indeed secure an exit this summer, at which point a replacement could be needed despite Mourinho already having Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata at his disposal to play behind Romelu Lukaku.

Meanwhile, with Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini’s contract still on course to expire this summer, midfield reinforcements could also be needed at Man Utd.

With that in mind, The Sun report, via Calciomercato, that Paris Saint-Germain ace Marco Verratti has been ‘offered’ to the Red Devils by his agent Mino Raiola after a meeting with new boss Thomas Tuchel didn’t go particularly well.

Given the technical quality that he possess, the Italian international could be a very smart addition to add a different dynamic in midfield as he’s more than capable of pulling the strings in a deeper role and could strike up a great balance with the likes of Paul Pogba and incoming signing Fred.

However, it remains to be seen if Tuchel will attempt to convince him to stay to be an important part of his plans and if that proves to be successful.