Video: Russia go 3-0 up vs Saudi Arabia as Artem Dzyuba scores just two minutes after coming on

Artem Dzyuba’s goal has made it Russia 3-0 Saudi Arabia in tonight’s World Cup opener as the host nation cruise towards a comfortable and convincing opening day win.

Dzyuba headed home just two minutes after coming on as a substitute, adding to goals from Denis Cheryshev and Yury Gazinsky from the first half.

In truth, Saudi Arabia’s poor defending and poor overall showing means they’ve barely been in this game at any point and one imagines they’ll be heading home soon.

With Uruguay and Egypt also in this group, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Mohamed Salah should have a field day against this lot…