‘Would sack him tonight’ – Jose Mourinho slammed by Man Utd fans after shock transfer news

After the agent of Man Utd forward Anthony Martial confirmed his client’s desire to leave, Jose Mourinho was slammed by some supporters for his dealings with the forward.

The 22-year-old struggled to establish himself in the starting line-up last season, as although he bagged 11 goals and nine assists in 45 appearances, he failed to really enjoy an extended run in the side and was regularly used off the bench.

SEE MORE: Man Utd rocked as agent confirms key figure’s desire to quit Old Trafford

However, as noted by Sky Sports, his agent, Philippe Lamboley, also suggested that the lack of progress in contract talks was interpreted as Man Utd not being particularly keen on pushing through a new agreement to show their faith in Martial moving forward.

As seen in the tweets below though, it’s Mourinho who has been targeted by some fans over his treatment of the French international, as he now risks seeing one of the most talented young players in his squad walk away this summer.

Martial should also take some of the responsibility as evidently he hasn’t done enough in training or on the pitch in general to convince Mourinho to give him a bigger role, but ultimately, that’s not how many supporters are viewing the situation.

Particularly after signing Alexis Sanchez in January, that would have been a major blow for the former Monaco starlet as it merely added further competition for places along with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

From Martial’s perspective, a move elsewhere could arguably be the best thing for him to flourish and secure a more prominent role. If he does leave, it remains to be seen if Mourinho and Man Utd live to regret it, but these fans have already made their minds up…

