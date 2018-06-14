‘Would sack him tonight’ – Jose Mourinho slammed by Man Utd fans after shock transfer news

After the agent of Man Utd forward Anthony Martial confirmed his client’s desire to leave, Jose Mourinho was slammed by some supporters for his dealings with the forward.

The 22-year-old struggled to establish himself in the starting line-up last season, as although he bagged 11 goals and nine assists in 45 appearances, he failed to really enjoy an extended run in the side and was regularly used off the bench.

SEE MORE: Man Utd rocked as agent confirms key figure’s desire to quit Old Trafford

However, as noted by Sky Sports, his agent, Philippe Lamboley, also suggested that the lack of progress in contract talks was interpreted as Man Utd not being particularly keen on pushing through a new agreement to show their faith in Martial moving forward.

As seen in the tweets below though, it’s Mourinho who has been targeted by some fans over his treatment of the French international, as he now risks seeing one of the most talented young players in his squad walk away this summer.

Martial should also take some of the responsibility as evidently he hasn’t done enough in training or on the pitch in general to convince Mourinho to give him a bigger role, but ultimately, that’s not how many supporters are viewing the situation.

Particularly after signing Alexis Sanchez in January, that would have been a major blow for the former Monaco starlet as it merely added further competition for places along with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

From Martial’s perspective, a move elsewhere could arguably be the best thing for him to flourish and secure a more prominent role. If he does leave, it remains to be seen if Mourinho and Man Utd live to regret it, but these fans have already made their minds up…

People are actually defending José in forcing Anthony Martial, one of the best u23 talents in Europe, out. Would sack him tonight & make him take his Chilean 30 year old mercenary with him. Called it from day one, should’ve signed Mahrez instead. — Adroit Cadet (@Adroit_Cadet) June 13, 2018

Anthony Martial will be another Kevin De Bruyne/ Mo Salah 3.0 for Mourinho. This is a massive mistake letting him go. Gutted. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) June 13, 2018

Martial’s agent says that Martial wants to leave. Gutted tbh. My favourite player at United. Don’t blame him if he wants to go. Every manager out there would love to have Martial in their side. Mourinho doesn’t realise how much of a talent he is. F*ck sake. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) June 13, 2018

Let’s not dress it up. Martial wants to leave because of Mourinho and whatever anyone thinks about that. United selling a 22 year old with the potential to be a world beater is arguably one of the most un United things we’ve ever done. Mourinho basically has to win the league now — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 13, 2018

Jose begging the fucking tree Fellaini to stay and letting Martial leave. Sums it all up really. — #TransferSzn?? (@LukeUnitedd) June 13, 2018

Mourinho has ruined a significant part of this club’s future with this Martial sale. Really is painful to take. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) June 13, 2018

Mourinho ruined Martial for Alexis… Sanchez gets a lot of money but contribute nothing to the team.. — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) June 14, 2018

De Gea leaving.

Pogba leaving.

Martial leaving. Yet Mourinho is begging Fellaini to stay and says Ashley Young will play 50 games this season. You pro Mourinho fanboys/girls need to accept this is not right. — MUFCTransfers (@_MUFCTransfers_) June 13, 2018

If Mourinho doesn’t win the league next season & he gets this Martial situation wrong his legacy in England is totally fucking flushed. — United Religion (@Unitedology) June 13, 2018

I’d rather loose Mourinho over Martial 100% — Paul Lynch (@PaulLynch96) June 13, 2018

Martial leaving United just shows that nobody in the hierarchy of the club has a fucking clue about football. Especially the Finished One Mourinho and his fan boys — MOURINHO OUT (@MOYESOUT4EVER) June 13, 2018