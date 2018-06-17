Man United have slapped a price tag of £100M on the head of France international Anthony Martial, who is a reported target for the Red Devils’ rivals Chelsea.

The Sun are stating that Jose Mourinho’s side have set a price tag on the head of the winger that would end up being a league record should it be paid, and that the player’s agent has stated that Martial is eager to leave the club.

The Daily Mail have reported in the past that the Blues are keen on Martial, however whether they are willing to fork out the extortionate fee for the player is a different story.

Martial has been somewhat disappointing for the Red Devils since his move from French side Monaco in te summer of 2015.

In 136 games for the former Premier League champions, the Frenchman has only managed to bag a total of 36 goals and 26 assists, a fairly poor return considering the quality of supply the player has had these past few seasons from the likes of Paul Pogba.

If United do stick with this reported price tag for Martial, it’ll definitely be interesting to see if any club feels it’s worth stumping up the money for the 22-year-old.