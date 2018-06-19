PSG are ready to offer Real Madrid €100M plus Edinson Cavani in order to beat Man United to the signing of world class superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Don Balon are reporting that both PSG and Man United are keen on the Portuguese star, and that the French giants are ready to make the first move in the race to sign him.

The news outlet are also stating that the French giants are willing to offer €100M and Edinson Cavani for Ronaldo, with Don Balon stating in the past that the club value Cavani at €70M, a fair price for a player of his supreme quality.

Ronaldo has proven himself to be one of the greatest players of all time during his career, however with him being 33, one must think that an offer of €100M plus Cavani may be a bit too much.

The Portuguese superstar is still clocking up a ton of goals even at this stage of his career, as the Los Blancos talisman was able to amass a total of 44 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions this season, an astonishing return when you consider he’s 33 years old.

If PSG end up making this proposed offer for Ronaldo, Real would surely accept it, as turning it down seems like the worst option in this situation.