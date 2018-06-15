Manchester United in pole position to beat PSG to transfer of £175million-rated attacker

Manchester United reportedly remain the best placed side to seal the transfer of Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be stepping up their interest in the Portugal international, but United could also swoop for the unsettled attacker, according to AS.

MORE: Premier League side ready to pounce if Manchester United seal £55million transfer

Don Balon add that the Red Devils are currently in the strongest position to sign Ronaldo, in what would undoubtedly be one of the stories of the summer and a hugely popular move among the Old Trafford faithful.

AS claim Ronaldo is unsettled by Antoine Griezmann staying at Atletico Madrid as he’s set to earn a new big-money contract that further pushes him down the list of the most well paid footballers in the world.

A previous report from Don Balon stated that United and other clubs would have to fork out as much as £175million for Ronaldo, even at his age.

The 33-year-old remains one of the best players in the world and would surely be a valuable asset for a United side that lacked real cutting edge in attack last season.

With Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford looking unconvincing of late, Ronaldo would surely be an upgrade, even if only as a short-term option.