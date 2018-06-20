Video: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with superb headed goal for Portugal vs Morocco

Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again – watch the video below as this superb headed goal makes it Portugal 1-0 Morocco early on in today’s World Cup clash.

The Real Madrid superstar has made a lively start to this summer’s tournament in Russia, scoring a hat-trick in his first game against Spain and already getting in on the act this afternoon.

Ronaldo had another prolific season at club level and continues to show himself to be the man for the big occasion as he really seems to come to life in the Champions League and now the World Cup.

At the age of 33, one would be tempted to say Ronaldo is relishing what could be his final World Cup, though he shows no signs of slowing down with age so you also wouldn’t rule out him playing in the next one when he’s 37.

Here’s the latest goal to add to his collection:

Oh, and it made history too…