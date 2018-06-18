Video: Sergio Ramos TROLLS Cristiano Ronaldo in Spain training after Portugal draw, TEASES Nacho

Portugal and Spain played out a thriller in their World Cup opener on Friday night, with Cristiano Ronaldo at the heart of the drama.

The Iberian rivals had to settle for a point apiece after their 3-3 draw, with the Real Madrid superstar bagging a hat-trick which included a stunning late free-kick.

SEE MORE: Video: 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo shows insane burst of pace during Portugal vs Spain

However, for his first goal of the night, he struck from the penalty spot after being brought down by club teammate Nacho in the area.

Some considered it contentious as it looked as though he initiated contact with the defender, but ultimately, the penalty was awarded and Ronaldo went on to grab three goals.

It looks as though Sergio Ramos is seeing the funny side of it now as he teased Nacho in training, as seen in the video below, as he took a dramatic dive after clipping his compatriot’s foot before asking: “Again, Nacho?”

David de Gea seemed to enjoy it too as he can be seen laughing in the background along with Lucas Vazquez, but Spain will be hoping that it doesn’t complicate their push to advance beyond the group stage too much.

Still, it’s good that the players can laugh about it now!