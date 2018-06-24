Video: John Stones gives England ideal start vs Panama, bullet header breaks deadlock early

England needed to make a quick start against a stubborn Panama side to make life easier for themselves, and they did just that courtesy of John Stones.

Panama made a bright start to the game and even carved open a great opportunity for themselves but were let down with a wayward finish.

That was an early warning sign for England, but they didn’t wait too long to make a breakthrough as John Stones headed home after being left free in the box from a corner.

It was a top finish from the Manchester City defender, and it was an ideal start for England in order to avoid being frustrated by Panama in their search of the opening goal.

To the credit of their group rivals, they didn’t sit back after the goal either and looked a threat in attack, but Stones was rightly delighted with his early goal to get England off and running as they look to book their place in the last-16 of the World Cup.