Video: Cristiano Ronaldo escapes red card on controversial night for Portugal

Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by Iran after late controversy in their World Cup clash on Monday, but Cristiano Ronaldo was also at the centre of a key incident.

Fernando Santos and his side were on their way to a hard-fought win and top spot in Group B. Instead, with the help of VAR, the referee awarded Iran an injury-time penalty which they converted.

Further, Portugal also had a late scare as they looked to hold on to avoid going out of the tournament altogether, and although they did so, they were visibly fuming over the late decision.

However, many believed that they got away with one themselves based on the reaction on social media, as Ronaldo appeared to catch his marker with a stray elbow in the second half while trying to get past and onto a loose ball.

VAR was used on that occasion too, but a yellow card was given to the Portuguese talisman who looked very worried as he awaited his fate.

Whether or not he should have been sent off and whether or not the penalty should of been awarded to Iran will be two major talking points moving forward.

What is certain though is that Portugal and Ronaldo will face Uruguay in the last 16, while Spain take on hosts Russia in the next round.