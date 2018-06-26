Video: Diego Maradona wildly celebrates Argentina goal in showdown with Nigeria, then appears to fall asleep

Argentina icon Diego Maradona had everyone talking on social media on Tuesday night as he watched Lionel Messi give them the lead against Nigeria.

After being held by Iceland and falling to defeat against Croatia, the Albiceleste were on the ropes in their crunch clash with the Super Eagles.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side had to win the game to have any chance of advancing to the last 16, and they looked to their talisman Messi to inspire them to victory.

The Barcelona superstar didn’t disappoint as he produced a world-class goal with a sublime touch and finish to break the deadlock, and it looks as though Maradona enjoyed it.

Always one to get the supporters talking, the World Cup winner and football legend seems to be just as stressed as any Argentine watching the game, as he’ll be praying that Messi and Co. can get the job done and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

It seems like it all got a bit too much for Maradona though, as a clip of him shortly after his celebrations appeared to catch him dozing off, as seen below.

