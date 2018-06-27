‘Karma is real’ – England fans are on top of the world as Germany are dumped out of the World Cup

Posted by
‘Karma is real’ – England fans are on top of the world as Germany are dumped out of the World Cup

England fans are absolutely loving the fact that Germany were knocked out of the World Cup today with the help of a VAR decision.

South Korea stunned the reigning champions 2-0 to send them crashing out at the group stage in what will go down as one of this competition’s most memorable matches.

There were initial doubts about the opener from South Korea, however, which had to await a VAR decision before being officially given.

MORE: Video: Tottenham’s Son Heung-min scores stunning 2nd goal vs Germany after Manuel Neuer goes walkabout

England fans won’t forget that Germany massively enjoyed the rub of the green back in 2010 when Frank Lampard was wrongly denied a goal against Joachim Low’s side.

Back then, there was no technology to help out referees, and they failed to see Lampard’s shot go over the line on the way to a 4-1 win for Germany against England.

Things are very different now, however, with the 2014 winners now going home and England on their way into the knockout stages.

Is football coming home? We don’t know yet, but for now at least fans are loving the fact that Germany are finally getting their comeuppance…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top