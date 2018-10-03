Manchester United superstar “not allowed” to speak about club’s poor run of form following Valencia stalemate

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has revealed that he’s “not allowed” to speak about the club’s poor run of form after his side’s draw with Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have gone four game in all competitions without a win, a run that is the first time Jose Mourinho has ever managed such a feat in his managerial career.

And, according to the Sun, Pogba isn’t allowed to comment on Mourinho’s side’s poor current form, as the news outlet note that the midfielder said “I’m not allowed to” when asked to comment on his side’s recent run of winless games.

Pogba saying this cannot be good news for Man United fans to hear at all, as it looks like the club are somewhat ignoring their current poor run of form, something they shouldn’t be doing if they want to improve as a side.

One of the positives about losing in football is that you can learn from the loss and improve on your mistakes, something that club sort of don’t appear to be doing if Pogba’s words are anything to go by.

It’s a well known fact that Pogba hasn’t had it all his own way since moving to United back in the summer of 2016, with some fans getting on the Frenchman’s back for his inability to put in consistently good performances for the Red Devils.

And it seems as if Pogba still isn’t getting his own way, especially if his words here are anything to go by.