As he continues to face a rape allegation dating back to an incident which took place in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo has posted on social media.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Juventus star has denied allegations made against him by Kathryn Mayorga regarding what happened between them at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

Having not been selected by Portugal for the international break, the 33-year-old is evidently using his time off to spend it with his family. As seen in the photo below which he shared on social media, it looks as though the storm surrounding him off the pitch isn’t affecting home life.

Ronaldo will undoubtedly be itching to get back to action against Genoa on October 20, but it would appear as though he’ll continue to have to clear his name as updates and developments over the allegation against him continue to be reported.