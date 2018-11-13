Real Madrid could snub €65m offer to include superstar in swap deal for €110m transfer target

Real Madrid could reportedly snub a €65m offer from AC Milan for Karim Benzema in order to use him as a piece in a swap deal for Inter striker Mauro Icardi.

Although Benzema has rediscovered his form under Santiago Solari in recent weeks to take his tally for the season up to 10 in 18 appearances, the Frenchman turns 31 next month and has struggled for consistency.

He’s now been with Madrid for almost 10 years, and while they have enjoyed plenty of success together, the time may be approaching for the club to identify and bring in a long-term replacement to freshen their attack up.

According to Calciomercato via Don Balon, AC Milan are prepared to offer €65m for the Frenchman, but it’s added that club president Florentino Perez wants to include Benzema in a swap deal with Inter to land Icardi.

That follows on from an earlier report last week that suggested Real Madrid could be preparing to launch a €110m bid for the prolific Inter captain, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Benzema could help sweeten the deal.

Icardi, 25, has been clinical throughout his career. He’s bagged 128 goals in 228 games, with 117 of those coming for Inter since joining the Nerazzurri in 2013.

Further, he has shown his leadership qualities as club captain and has proven this season that he’s more than capable of producing in the Champions League too with some important goals for his side in the group stage.

With that in mind, it would be a very smart move from Real Madrid to try and prise him away from Italy and take him to the Bernabeu, and if Benzema can be included to help lower his price-tag, then it would make it an even more sensible strategy.

However, that of course depends on various factors out of their control too, namely if Benzema wants to leave and is open to a move to Inter, while simultaneously if Inter are interested and can be convinced to allow Icardi to leave.