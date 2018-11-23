Mourinho informs club chief Man Utd will pay €200m for superstar transfer, who’ll become joint-highest-paid player in the world

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that his side are lining up a stunning transfer swoop for Antoine Griezmann.

The Atletico Madrid forward is set to be the subject of a staggering €200million bid from United, who will then make him the joint-highest-paid player in the world along with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Don Balon.

Griezmann is undoubtedly a world class talent who’d be a great signing for the Red Devils, not least because they’re currently lacking that spark in attack due to the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez flopping.

If United could bring Griezmann in, he’d surely be a major upgrade and help lift Mourinho’s out-of-sorts side to new heights, possibly giving them more hope of challenging neighbours Manchester City for the title and becoming serious Champions League contenders too.

The 27-year-old has long been linked with a big move, but ended up surprisingly staying put with Atletico this summer, following a great first half of 2018 in which he scored in the club’s Europa League final win before also netting for France in their victory over Croatia in the World Cup final.

MUFC would be making a real statement with this move, and Don Balon’s report suggests Mourinho is confident his club have it in the works as he communicates the details to Perez.

This would also be quite out of the blue as Griezmann-United links have not appeared so strongly for some time, though a new attacking player of this calibre would make sense as a priority for the club.