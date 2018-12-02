“Massive donkey” – Arsenal star slammed by these angry fans after bad moment vs Tottenham

Arsenal fans are fuming with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a poor first-half showing against Tottenham.

Even though the Gabon international opened the scoring with a well-taken penalty, he missed some chances too, including one very promising one that happened to be offside anyway.

It seems many Gooners are not at all happy with how Aubameyang is playing for them today as they went in at half time 2-1 down to their rivals Spurs.

Aubameyang scored first to make it 1-0 before goals from Eric Dier and another penalty from Harry Kane gave the advantage to the visitors.

Many Arsenal fans are now calling for Alexandre Lacazette to come on as they vent their anger at Aubameyang for his unconvincing performance in this big derby match.

It will be intriguing to see how manager Unai Emery does end up changing the game in the second half, with his team generally performing much better after half time this season than before it…

Aubameyang massive donkey — Sid (@Seb5an) December 2, 2018

Aubameyang is so useless in the building of the game. Can't do a simple pass, missed 90% of his first touches. Put him on the wing and let Lacazette run the offense. Even injured he is better than Aubam. #ARSTOT — ElMehdito ???? (@ElMehdito) December 2, 2018

can't count how many times aubameyang has been offside today????? — Dëñ?îLsöñ (@Denii_D) December 2, 2018

I love Aubameyang, but Lacazette is a better CF. Better suited for how we play! — Louis Leatherchest (@Quickdragz) December 2, 2018

Will never know why Aubameyang plays over Lacazette for Arsenal — Hari (@harikriss) December 2, 2018