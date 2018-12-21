Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah involved in bizarre incident with Wolves player just after half time whistle

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is undoubtedly one of the finest footballers in the world, so much so that even Premier League opponents are desperate to get their hands on his shirt.

Watch the video clip below as a Wolves player just out of shot appears to ask for Salah’s shirt at half time, with the Egypt international starting to remove it before explaining he’d rather do it off the pitch.

Reds fans will love how popular their star forward is, but Wolves fans may rightly ask why their players are so in awe of him and not a bit more focused on winning this important game…

Wolves player asking for Salah's shirt whilst 1-0 down at half time ???????? pic.twitter.com/BLbMHgLXAH — MB? (@MikeBrown_WV) December 21, 2018

And while it’s common for players to swap shirts at the end of the game, to do so at half time is truly bizarre, though Salah didn’t seem to have too much of an issue with it himself.