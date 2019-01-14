(Photo) Mesut Ozil uploads cryptic Instagram post amid struggles under Arsenal manager Unai Emery

Mesut Ozil has posted a photo of himself training on Instagram amid his struggles getting into the Arsenal team under Unai Emery.

The German playmaker has been surprisingly frozen out at the Emirates Stadium in recent times, with Emery often not even naming him on the bench at times this season.

Taking to social media today, Ozil showed he’s putting in the work ‘no matter what’, suggesting all is not well with him at Arsenal, but he’s still doing what he has to do.

Fans will hope Emery sees sense and starts involving Ozil more after the Gunners’ lack of creativity and quality in the final third was badly exposed against West Ham at the weekend…