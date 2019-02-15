DONE DEAL: Man Utd complete signing of 16-year-old wonderkid

Man Utd have seemingly completed the signing of Noam Emeran, after he posted on Instagram confirming his move to Old Trafford.

The 16-year-old evidently caught the attention of the Red Devils with his form at Amiens, and they have now snapped him up from the French outfit to potentially take a star for the future to the club.

As seen in his Instagram post below, the youngster posed with his family and confirmed his move to United, as he embarks on an exciting new chapter in his career.

“Happy and proud to announce my signature in this great club and big Family which is Manchester United A big thank you to my parents, to Badou my lawyer, my loved ones and the coaches (from Sannois, Amiens and INF) who have made me grow up to this day. This is the beginning of a new and great adventure if God wants it.”

Naturally, he will be expected to come through the youth ranks first to impress enough to work his way up into the senior squad.

While Man Utd evidently believe in his talents to move for him at this stage of his career, it will be down to the teenager to prove he can continue to develop and improve which in turn should lead to opportunities at Old Trafford in the future.

Emeran has been predominantly used on the left wing but is versatile enough to play more centrally too.