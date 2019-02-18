These Manchester United fans not impressed with two starters vs Chelsea as Solskjaer makes four changes from PSG loss

Manchester United fans don’t seem too pleased to see Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata both making the starting XI against Chelsea in tonight’s FA Cup clash.

The Red Devils are without Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, giving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a bit of a headache over his attacking selection, in fairness to him.

Still, Man Utd fans are a hard bunch to please, and many are ranting on Twitter right now about the state of tonight’s team for this big FA Cup game at Stamford Bridge.

It seems the selections of Lukaku and Mata are going down particularly badly, with many fans also expressing their disappointment at highly-rated youngster Tahith Chong not even making the bench.

Alexis Sanchez is among the subs despite a desperately poor season for MUFC, so it does seem a tad harsh not to give Chong an opportunity to at least come on at some point in tonight’s game.

Lukaku starts up front for #MUFC Four changes from PSG Romero, Smalling, Mata and Lukaku all come in. They replace De Gea, Bailly, Lingard and Martial. — ?I?? ?I?? ?? (@billrice23) February 18, 2019

It is not entirely clear what formation United are playing, but if it’s Mata on the right up against a real Chelsea weak-link in Marcos Alonso then that seems an opportunity missed by Solskjaer.

Here’s some reaction to the team news:

No chong!!!! mufc Mata and Lukaku starting??? its baffling, i hope they prove me wrong — #FoodSecurityKE (@Horticulture_KE) February 18, 2019

Maybe Chong isn’t ready. It says slot I rather play a teenager than Mata, Alexis and Lukaku. Shame on those 3 to be honest. Their performances have been disgraceful. #MUFC — Ole the Special One (@H1z1Pogba) February 18, 2019

Mata and Lukaku? Yho haai?.. also, where are the youngins? https://t.co/39Nxro9Pru — MaDlamini (@snyza) February 18, 2019

When you see that Marcos Alonso is starting at LB tonight for Chelsea but then you see that Juan Mata is starting on the RW for Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/44WVUtRBQz — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) February 18, 2019

Mata and Lukaku start. This DOESN'T work!! — Ruan (@Ruan_K1) February 18, 2019

Mata and lukaku Advantage Chelsea — Minato (@Minato01) February 18, 2019

Smalling starting matches? Mata on the right? Lukaku through the middle? No Chong on the bench? Yeah this game is gonna be long https://t.co/CH57BjgLkW — EC (@Emmanuel__C1) February 18, 2019

Sanchez and mata are shit why can’t we give Chong a go? What’s the worst than can happen? Ffs — Antonio Badu (@Afro_tuga) February 18, 2019