These Manchester United fans not impressed with two starters vs Chelsea as Solskjaer makes four changes from PSG loss

Manchester United fans don’t seem too pleased to see Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata both making the starting XI against Chelsea in tonight’s FA Cup clash.

The Red Devils are without Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, giving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a bit of a headache over his attacking selection, in fairness to him.

Still, Man Utd fans are a hard bunch to please, and many are ranting on Twitter right now about the state of tonight’s team for this big FA Cup game at Stamford Bridge.

It seems the selections of Lukaku and Mata are going down particularly badly, with many fans also expressing their disappointment at highly-rated youngster Tahith Chong not even making the bench.

Alexis Sanchez is among the subs despite a desperately poor season for MUFC, so it does seem a tad harsh not to give Chong an opportunity to at least come on at some point in tonight’s game.

It is not entirely clear what formation United are playing, but if it’s Mata on the right up against a real Chelsea weak-link in Marcos Alonso then that seems an opportunity missed by Solskjaer.

Here’s some reaction to the team news:

