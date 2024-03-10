Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to return to management ‘as soon as possible’.

The Norweigan has been out of work since he left his position at Manchester United at the end of 2021, and although talk of his next job has remained relatively quiet, according to recent reports, that could be about to change.

What’s the latest on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

And that is because, according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the former Red Devils is actively seeking a return to the dugout.

“Although I am not aware of any concrete contact with specific clubs, I have been told Solskjaer wants to return to management as soon as possible,” he said in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

“The Norweigan is ready for a new chapter in his career, not just in the Premier League either — he is open to taking a role abroad.”

Although he was recently linked with taking the Bayern Munich job ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s agreed end-of-season departure, Solskjaer, 51, has yet to confirm his next step.

The 51-year-old, despite being relatively inexperienced at this level, did have a decent record while in charge of Man United, especially considering the fractured squad he inherited and the discontent among them at the time.

The Norweigan, as per Transfermarkt, averaged 2.32 points per game as interim boss and 1.79 points per game as manager.

During his footballing days, Solskjaer, who played 366 times for United between 1996 and 2007, lifted 14 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the 1999 Champions League following his famous injury-time winner against Bayern Munich.