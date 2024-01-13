Ole Gunnar Solskjaer linked with managerial return

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could now return to management once again with the Swedish national team.

According to reports, the former Manchester United boss has been approached to take over as the manager of the Swedish national team. Sweden are looking to bring in a quality replacement for Janne Andersson, who resigned after failing to guide his side to the Euro 2024.

Sweden need a manager who can rebuild the side and lay the foundations of a successful future. Solskjaer did well to steady the ship at Old Trafford and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for the Swedish FA.

Apart from the former Premier League striker, former Aston Villa defender Olof Mellberg, Australian coach Tony Gustavsson and Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson are also on the radar of the Swedish FA.

It will be interesting to see who they end up appointing as their new manager in the end.