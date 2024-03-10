This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Chelsea are undecided over Conor Gallagher

Chelsea haven’t decided what to do about Conor Gallagher and his contractual situation yet. It will take some time for the club to come to a decision but all possibilities remain open.

Tottenham’s interest hasn’t gone anywhere though. It’s been there since last summer, but as of right now, I am not aware of any negotiations, including a contract offer or any bids.

It will take some time but we will see what happens over the next few months.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe loves Alejandro Garnacho

Erik Ten Hag spoke very highly of Alejandro Garnacho after the South American winger was crucial again during Manchester United’s 2-0 home win against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The young attacker rightfully won two penalties which Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford dispatched expertly.

Man United feel like they have a fantastic player on their hands — both for now and for the future. They believe Garnacho still has lots of room for improvement and that his potential is huge.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS view players like Garnacho, and also Kobbie Mainoo, as crucial parts of the club’s long-term project.

Jose Mourinho’s future still up in the air

Jose Mourinho was spotted in attendance for Anthony Joshua’s big fight against Francis Ngannou, and I know many fans are wondering when they can expect to see him back in the dugout.

Unfortunately, there is not much to say at this point. There is nothing concrete, in terms of contacts, yet.

The last club to express genuine interest was Saudi side Al Shabab but that was months ago and there was no agreement — one was not even close… So I repeat, unfortunately, at the moment, there’s nothing close or concrete for ‘The Special One’.

Arsenal are buzzing with Kai Havertz but a new striker is still the priority

Kai Havertz has hit great form at the perfect time for Arsenal. The German has scored four goals and registered two assists in his last six games in all competitions.

However, Arsenal’s plan is still to sign an outright striker in the summer. The club’s idea remains the same — to look at strikers and find a good solution upfront. It is still too early to pick favourites, but for sure, Mikel Artera wants a forward and a midfielder.

For Havertz, this is not bad news. The Gunners’ recruitment team are delighted with his transfer. He is considered a perfect signing because of how versatile he is — he can play in so many different positions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants management return ASAP

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some media appearances recently, and like Mourinho, many fans are wondering if it means he’s heading for a return to management.

Although I am not aware of any concrete contact with specific clubs, I have been told Solskjaer wants to return to management as soon as possible.

The Norweigan is ready for a new chapter in his career, not just in the Premier League either — he is open to taking a role abroad.