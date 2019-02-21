Blow for Pep Guardiola: Man City transfer target tipped to start new contract talks

Amid speculation linking Man City with an interest, Dani Alves is reportedly set to start new contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain in a blow for Pep Guardiola.

The 35-year-old joined the French giants in 2017 and has gone on to make 57 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of major domestic honours in his debut season.

Despite the fact that competition is fierce in the French capital with the likes of Thomas Meunier and Thilo Kehrer battling for a starting berth, pushing Alves to show his versatility as he has been used in various roles, it seems as though PSG are eager to keep the stalwart at the club.

According to ESPN, talks are planned with his agent this week to try and trash out a new agreement on a one-year deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, it’s noted by The Sun that City are interested in the experienced Brazilian veteran, and so should he go on and put pen to paper on a new deal with PSG, it will be a blow for Guardiola in his bid to seemingly add quality depth to his squad.

The reigning Premier League champions remain in the hunt for another league title this season, as well as the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

In turn, they appear to be doing well even without another option at right-back, but time will tell if they attempt to launch a swoop for Alves before he pens a new contract with PSG.

Guardiola of course knows exactly what he’s capable of offering, albeit he is now in the latter stages of his career, with the pair enjoying a trophy-laden stint together at Barcelona.