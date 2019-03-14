Video: Rennes fan makes weird video to prove Arsenal’s 2nd goal should not have stood

A Rennes fan has seemingly tried to prove Arsenal’s second goal should not have stood due to an offside for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

We’re not quite sure how they’ve done this, but with the picture twisted around, we’ve certainly learned…er, not much.

A Rennes fan has gone to great lengths to demonstrate that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was offside & Arsenal’s 2nd goal should not have stood. pic.twitter.com/O2BafoxEzV — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 14, 2019

Aubameyang ended up crossing for Ainsley Maitland-Niles in what was a fine move by the Gunners to go 2-0 up tonight and in front on away goals in the tie.

We’re not sure videos like this are going to achieve much, but full marks for effort – we can see this took dedication.