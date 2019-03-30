Chelsea must fend off Premier League rivals in scrap for £40m transfer target

Chelsea will reportedly face competition for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson as Everton have also expressed an interest in signing him.

The 27-year-old has been in good form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 26 appearances for the Cherries.

With that in mind, it’s no real surprise that interest is said to be building in prising him away from the Vitality Stadium, with four Premier League clubs in total said to be eyeing a move.

As noted by The Sun, Everton have joined Chelsea in the transfer scrap to land Wilson’s signature, although it’s said that it will cost them £40m while Leicester City and West Ham United are also specifically mentioned as interested parties.

Maurizio Sarri still seemingly hasn’t quite solved his issue up front, albeit Gonzalo Higuain has scored three goals in seven Premier League outings since joining the Blues on loan in January.

Olivier Giroud continues to do a commendable job as a back-up option, particularly in the Europa League, but ultimately for Chelsea to compete on multiple fronts they require more quality and depth, and so Wilson would arguably be a smart addition to the squad.

However, they have a very problematic obstacle to overcome first before even thinking about wrapping up a signing, as Sky Sports note that they will attend a hearing on April 11 to try and overturn their transfer ban from FIFA.

As is stands, Chelsea won’t be able to sign any players for the next two transfer windows, and so if their appeal doesn’t prove to be successful, that could see them miss out on Wilson and other targets this summer.

Coupled with the report above suggesting Everton have been added to an ever-growing list of suitors for the Bournemouth star, Chelsea may well have to consider alternatives in the coming months although much depends on the outcome of that hearing.