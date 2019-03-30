HUGE blow for Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp FORCED to leave star out of Reds squad for Tottenham clash due to injury

Liverpool have been handed a big blow ahead of their clash against Tottenham on Sunday, as Naby Keita’s injury has meant that the player’s been left out the club’s squad for the tie.

The Reds take on Spurs on Sunday afternoon, as they look to overtake Manchester City and reclaim their place at the top of the Premier League table.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are the one’s standing in the way of Liverpool returning to the top of the league.

Sunday’s game will be no easy match for the Reds, as Spurs are one of the best teams in the Premier League, who currently sit third in the table at the time of writing.

As if Liverpool’s task wasn’t already hard enough, it looks like they’re going to have to take on the north London side without summer signing Naby Keita.

According to the Metro, Keita has been left out of his side’s provisional squad for their clash against Spurs, something that they report is due to an ankle injury.

Although Keita hasn’t been a big-part player for Liverpool this term, the player’s absence will still be a blow for the Reds.

Keita has proven to be a very useful option off the bench this season, something the Reds could definitely do with against Pochettino’s side tomorrow.

It’ll be interesting to see how Liverpool get on against Tottenham tomorrow, and whether they can return to the top of the league despite Keita’s absence.