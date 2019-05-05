Manchester United could bank £180m to add to transfer budget by ditching off-form duo

Manchester United could reportedly bank as much as £180million by selling Paul Pogba and David de Gea in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils look in need of a major shake-up after this frustrating season, with Pogba and De Gea among the big names who’ve let the team down on a few occasions.

United fans will undoubtedly also want to see the back of the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic, Chris Smalling and other senior figures.

However, the Sun claim they could offload Pogba for as much as £100m and De Gea for £80m, which almost seems a no-brainer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with adding that kind of money to his transfer budget, with MUFC surely capable of improving their squad significantly with an extra £180m to spend.

Even if Pogba and De Gea are world class on their day, the latter has recently dipped considerably and may be past his best, while Pogba has been hugely inconsistent for most of his Old Trafford career.

While selling big names can be a risk, this looks a rare occasion when it seems quite possibly like the best option available to them.