Maurizio Sarri may have surprised Chelsea fans with his latest comments surrounding the future of Eden Hazard, the Belgian is a prime target for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to The Sun, Maurizio Sarri would only like an Eden Hazard with a “high level of motivation” to stay at Chelsea, the Italian’s comments suggest that the 28-year-old could already have his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

An earlier report from the Independent revealed that Hazard is on the verge of agreeing personal terms with the Spanish giants, it’s understood that Chelsea will be holding out for a bid of £100m before allowing their prized asset to join Madrid.

Chelsea fans could have already seen the superstar for the last time in the Premier League, with the Blues advancing to the Europa League final, Hazard is set to be rested for Chelsea’s final league game this season against Leicester City.

Here’s what Sarri had to say on Hazard staying at Chelsea:

“I don’t know. If Hazard is thinking the history here is finished then in his mind it is finished.

“I can try to speak to him but it’s not easy because of course I want Hazard, but I want a Hazard with a very high level of motivation.

“You have to ask the club because I am not in control of the market and I am not in charge of the renewal of the contract so I am not able to answer.”

Chelsea have been frustrating to watch for the second-half of the season, the west London club’s fans will be expecting a major overhaul this summer, but with a transfer ban in place the Blues are currently unable to sign any players this summer.

This makes Hazard’s potential exit even more significant, Chelsea will struggle massively without the Belgian – especially if there is no world class replacement lined up.