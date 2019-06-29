Done deal: Man Utd confirm second summer signing in touted £50m deal, contract details and first words as MUFC player

Man Utd have finally officially confirmed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, in a deal that will reportedly cost them £50m.

As per BBC Sport, the Red Devils have already confirmed Daniel James as their first new addition this summer, and now they’ve welcomed a second in the form of the 21-year-old right-back.

After impressing for Palace last season, Wan-Bissaka has seemingly done enough to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to swoop, as the Norwegian tactician was in the market for another right-back given Antonio Valencia’s exit and the fact that Ashley Young is on the wrong side of 30.

This latest signing gives him a long-term solution in that department, and ultimately it fits the strategy that he appears to be adopting this summer by signing talented, hungry and young players.

As per the club’s official site, Wan-Bissaka has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend for another year, and he was unsurprisingly delighted with his move to Old Trafford.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say.

“I can’t wait to get going and integrated into the squad. I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I’m looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour.”

Time will tell if he can deliver on the potential that he has shown to date, as ultimately he will need to take his game to the next level in the coming years to prove himself worthy of being considered the number one choice for right-back.

As per BBC Sport, it’s claimed that he has joined United in a deal worth £50m, and so the pressure will be on to justify that price-tag and be part of Solskjaer’s plans to rebuild the club after a bitterly disappointing campaign last time out.