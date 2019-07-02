AC Milan are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout, but they may need to include a player in a swap deal with their rivals.

The Rossoneri are busy planning for next season as new coach Marco Giampaolo will hope to stamp his mark on the squad and prepare to implement his preferred style of play.

Judging from his stints at Empoli and Sampdoria, the Italian tactician likes to dominate possession and play an attractive brand of football, but in order to recreate that at Milan, he’ll need midfielders to suit his ideas.

According to MilanNews.it, via respected journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Veretout has been singled out as a top target, although the Fiorentina star’s €25m price-tag could complicate matters as it’s suggested that Milan will have to include a player in a swap deal.

Five names are put forward in the report, with one of Ivan Strinic, Diego Laxalt, Lucas Biglia, Fabio Borini or Patrick Cutrone said to be potentially at risk of being inserted into the offer.

Time will tell if an agreement can be reached, but with the likes of Strinic and Laxalt struggling for playing time last season, a deal involving them going the other way would surely suit Milan most.

Meanwhile, Pianeta Milan report that the Italian giants are edging ever closer to the signing of Theo Hernandez from Real Madrid, as he was pictured after completing his medical and was said to have later left the club’s headquarters having signed his contract.

There has yet to be an official announcement from the club on the signing, but with the formalities seemingly being completed, it’s not expected to be long before he is confirmed as a Milan player to bolster Giampaolo’s defensive options.