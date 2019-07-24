“We want him to stay” – Pep Guardiola confirms Man City’s desire to keep £100M star amid transfer links to Euro giants

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Man City are keen to keep German international Leroy Sane at the club this summer amid reports linking him with a transfer to Bayern Munich.

According to the Mirror, Bayern are interested in signing the winger this summer, with City then slapping a £100M price tag onto the player’s head following this.

And amid reports of this interest, Guardiola has confirmed and confirmed his side’s desire to keep Sane at the club beyond next month’s transfer deadline.

As per journalist Simon Stone on Twitter, Guardiola was speaking about Sane after City’s match today, stating that “We want him. We want him to stay. It is not in my hands. Hopefully he stays.”

Sane is one of the Premier League’s most dangerous and exciting attackers, thus we aren’t too surprised to hear Guardiola come out and say something like this regarding the player.

Pep on Sane: "We want him. We want him to stay. It is not in my hands. Hopefully he stays." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 24, 2019

Sane has played key roles in City’s last two league title wins, as well as in the club’s successful League Cup and FA Cup campaigns last season.

Given this, losing Sane this summer would come as a big blow for Guardiola’s side, especially if the German were to seal a move to a Champions League rival in the form of Bayern.

If City are serious about retaining their Premier League title this season, they’re going to need all the help they can get in order to pip sides like Liverpool and Spurs to the crown.

And this means keeping hold of Sane, something that club clearly want to do given Guardiola’s words here.