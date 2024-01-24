Bayern Munich rebounded from their Bundesliga loss to Werder Bremen with a 1-0 victory over Union Berlin at Allianz Arena. England defender Eric Dier made his Bundesliga debut after coming on at halftime.

Thomas Tuchel’s team began the game seven points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen and, utilizing their game in hand, managed to reduce the gap to four points in the league standings.

Raphael Guerreiro found the net just 30 seconds into the second half for Bayern Munich after Harry Kane hit the post. Eric Dier, the English centre-back, made his Bayern debut, coming on at halftime. Dier had joined the German champions earlier this month on loan from Tottenham.

The second half witnessed an increase in intensity after a lackluster first period, and Bayern left-back Raphael Guerreiro capitalised on Harry Kane’s rebounded strike. Guerreiro curled a shot into the top corner with the outside of his left foot, injecting excitement into the match.

England captain Harry Kane had his 23rd league goal ruled out by the video assistant referee as Leroy Sane was deemed offside in the build-up. Following this, Union Berlin manager Nenad Bjelica received a red card in an altercation where he twice shoved Leroy Sane in the face. Tempers continued to flare, with Harry Kane receiving a booking in the final minutes of the match.