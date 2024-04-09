Following Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal, England striker Harry Kane found himself under the spotlight once again.

TNT Sports snagged an interview with him after he notched a goal from the penalty spot, contributing to the intense encounter on the pitch.

The match saw Kane’s prowess on full display as he capitalised on Leroy Sane’s foul in the box, converting the penalty with precision. Amidst the fervent atmosphere, with Arsenal supporters chanting their taunts, Kane remained unfazed. His response? A display of what he dubbed as “soft respect” from the opposing fans, acknowledging his prowess despite the rivalry.

Kane stated on TNT Sport: “I know there wasn’t just Bayern Munich fans watching this game tonight so it was maybe a little bit more pressure but it’s always a tough game. Arsenal has always been a tough game.”

Bayern Munich entered the Arsenal match on the heels of successive defeats, eager to reverse their fortunes. Despite the draw, the performance displayed by Kane and his teammates hinted at a potential resurgence in morale for Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane has had an outstanding individual debut season for Bayern Munich

The England captain has had an outstanding first season for the German giants, even despite Bayern’s poor performances. Kane has scored 39 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Kane must feel as though he is cursed having never won a trophy in his senior career. It was almost a given he’d win at least one trophy this season with Bayern, but his only opportunity remains in the Champions League.

Arsenal fans stay behind to serenade Harry Kane during his post-match interview ? The striker joins the team to discuss his goalscoring record against the Gunners and Bayern’s game plan for the second leg. ? @laura_woodsy, @rioferdy5 & @martinkeown5 pic.twitter.com/znFjspH7So — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

During his post-match interview with TNT Sports, Arsenal fans are chanting “It’s happened again”, in regards to Kane (potentially) not winning anything this campaign.

Kane’s tremendous goalscoring record against Arsenal

One cannot ignore Kane’s remarkable record against Arsenal. With 15 goals in 20 appearances against the Gunners, he has established himself as a formidable foe. As the return leg looms in Germany, Kane sets his sights on extending his scoring streak against Arsenal, aiming to add yet another goal to his tally.

However, he could be deemed lucky to have stayed on the pitch after being involved in a major controversial incident in the second half. Kane appeared to have purposely elbowed Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, but he manged to escape a red card.