Chelsea, Liverpool suffer blow in their pursuit of attacker with 21-G/A this season

German international winger Leroy Sane has been linked with the move away from Bayern Munich in recent months.

The 28-year-old winger has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2025 and he has been linked with an exit at the end of the season.

A report from the Spanish publication SPORT claims that Chelsea and Liverpool have made moves in recent months with a view to signing the player at the end of the season. However, they have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the former Manchester City star.

Sane has recently recently changed agents and he could now look to renew his contract with the German club instead of moving to the Premier League. He was being linked with the move to Barcelona as well and the Spanish club are likely to fail in their pursuit of the player as well.

He could have been an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool and Chelsea. He has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City and he showed his quality in English football on a consistent basis.

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season and the German international could have been the ideal replacement. At Chelsea, he would have been an upgrade on players like Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk.

The winger has chipped in with nine goals and 12 assists across all competitions this season and there is no doubt that he is a world class player on his day. Signing him would have been a major coup for the two English clubs.