Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané has been linked with a move away from the German club in recent weeks.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in signing the 28-year-old German international winger.

Liverpool need to bring in attacking reinforcements, especially if Mohamed Salah decides to leave at the end of the season. His contract expires in 2025 and Liverpool could cash in on him if he does not renew his deal.

Sane has played a similar role throughout his career and he has shown his quality in the Premier League with Manchester City in the past. He could prove to be the ideal replacement for the Egyptian international and he could hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Similarly, Arsenal need more quality in the wide areas as well. Mikel Arteta has had to overuse Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, because of the lack of options at his disposal..

Sane will at pace, creativity and goals to the Arsenal and Liverpool attack. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The German club will be under pressure to sell him this summer, especially with his contract expiring in 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on him as well and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with the concrete proposal to sign the player at the end of the season.

It is fair to assume that the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham will have to secure Champions League qualification in order to attract a top class player like him.