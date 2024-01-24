Video: Manager sent off for shoving Leroy Sane in the face twice during heated altercation

Union Berlin manager Nenad Bjelica was shown a red card after a heated altercation with Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane during their match tonight.

Bayern Munich secured a 1-0 victory, with Raphael Guerreiro scoring the only goal of the game.

The incident unfolded when, with Union Berlin trailing by a goal, Bjelica refused to release the ball, holding onto it.

Sane attempted to retrieve the ball, leading to a physical confrontation. In response to Sane’s attempts, Bjelica shoved him in the face not once but twice, sparking a brawl involving both sets of players.

As a result of the altercation, the referee showed a red card to Bjelica, who was sent off.

Watch the incident below:

Union Berlin head coach Nenad Bjelica was just sent off for hitting Leroy Sané.. pic.twitter.com/6USGkxmQWu — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) January 24, 2024

The win reduced the gap to the top of the table to just 4 points, with Bayer Leverkusen still leading the table with 48 points as they continue their unbeaten streak.