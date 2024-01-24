Video: Manager sent off for shoving Leroy Sane in the face twice during heated altercation

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Union Berlin manager Nenad Bjelica was shown a red card after a heated altercation with Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane during their match tonight.

Bayern Munich secured a 1-0 victory, with Raphael Guerreiro scoring the only goal of the game.

The incident unfolded when, with Union Berlin trailing by a goal, Bjelica refused to release the ball, holding onto it.

Sane attempted to retrieve the ball, leading to a physical confrontation. In response to Sane’s attempts, Bjelica shoved him in the face not once but twice, sparking a brawl involving both sets of players.

As a result of the altercation, the referee showed a red card to Bjelica, who was sent off.

Watch the incident below:

 

More Stories / Latest News
“Unfinished business” – Chelsea star sends warning to Liverpool ahead of Carabao Cup final
Liverpool transfer news: Michael Olise links, Thiago Alcantara exit, Jordan Henderson regret & more
Tottenham have rejected an offer from Spanish giants for 27-year-old

The win reduced the gap to the top of the table to just 4 points, with Bayer Leverkusen still leading the table with 48 points as they continue their unbeaten streak.

 

More Stories Leroy Sane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.