Celtic had already lost Kieran Tierney to Arsenal when Leicester tried to make a late move for Callum McGregor. It was unlikely Neil Lennon would let two of his best players go in one day and it looks like a new contract could be coming for the Scotland star.

According to The Daily Record, Brendan Rodgers launched an effort to bring Callum McGregor to Leicester on deadline day for a fee of around £20m.

They report that Celtic rejected the approach and plan to tie down their star midfielder to a new contract.

Speaking about the approach Neil Lennon said: “There was an approach for Callum. We knew about it and there’s no more to it. We made it pretty clear that we wanted Callum to stay. He’s an important player here.”

When asked about how the player would react he went on to say: “Callum’s good. I had a chat with him on Friday morning. He’s absolutely fine about it.”

McGregor only signed a new five year deal last December but clearly Celtic want to ensure they keep him there for longer.

He was a key player during Brendan Rodgers’ time in charge of Celtic, as he converted him from an advanced midfielder to one who could play more in a deeper role. He is seen by many as the man who could eventually succeed Scott Brown when he retires.

The 26 year old has already made over 200 appearances for Celtic and their fans will hope there’s still many more to come.