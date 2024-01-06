Out of favour Arsenal star unlikely to have future under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal reportedly have no plans to reintroduce Kieran Tierney to their first team.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Mikel Arteta does not want to recall the Scottish defender from his loan spell with Real Sociedad despite the Spaniard being on the lookout for a new left-back.

Joining Sociedad in the summer, Tierney, 26, has registered one assist from his first 11 matches in all competitions.

However, despite starting in nine La Liga games since his temporary switch, the 26-year-old is unlikely to ever revive his Arsenal career and that’s because Arteta has major concerns over the player’s ability to remain injury-free for any great length of time.

Consequently, the Gunners are expected to continue in their quest for a new full-back, despite already having Tierney — an experienced senior international — on their books.

Since joining Arsenal from Celtic in 2019, Tierney, who has two-and-a-half-years left on his contract, has directly contributed to 19 goals in 124 games in all competitions.