Exclusive: “It’s an open situation” – Fabrizio Romano provides Arsenal transfer update following two exits

Arsenal’s plans in defence remains an open situation following the departures of Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano explained that the Gunners will only act if the right opportunity comes along, but it seems the transfer news guru is not ruling out some late moves following Tierney’s loan to Real Sociedad, while Tavares is heading to Nottingham Forest.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is the clear first choice at left-back for Arsenal, but it could be a bit of a concern that there’s no real backup option for Mikel Arteta now, so fans will likely hope to see someone coming in before Friday night’s deadline.

Jurrien Timber would have been a good option to fill in on the left-hand side if needed, but he’s now set to miss most of the season through injury, so AFC could do well to find a similarly versatile player who can perhaps fill in at both left-back and another position.

Discussing the situation, Romano said: “I’ve had a lot of Arsenal fans asking me if there is a plan to replace Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares.

“For now I think it’s an open situation – Arsenal are always acting with same strategy in this kind of cases, they sign a player if they believe it’s the right opportunity.

“There are no talks as of today but let’s keep it open until the end, based on outgoings.”