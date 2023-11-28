Aston Villa preparing summer approach for 26-year-old Arsenal star

Aston Villa are reportedly set to go head-to-head with Real Sociedad in a race to sign Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claims the Gunners could part ways with the Scotland international on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Tierney, 26, was sent out on a season-long-loan to La Liga by Mikel Arteta after the Spaniard signed Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

However, despite being well down in his parent club’s pecking order, Tierney is still a wanted man.

Not only has he impressed during his first six months in Spain, but Aston Villa have now emerged as a potential summer destination.

Having been the manager responsible for bringing him to the Premier League from Celtic in 2019, Unai Emery knows the full-back well. And keen to be reunited with one of his former signings, the Villains’ boss is thought to be readying an end-of-season bid.

Lucas Digne, although playing an important role this season while Alex Moreno remains sidelined with an injury, is heavily linked with a lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, and should that materialise, Tierney is expected to be the Frenchman’s replacement.

