Atletico Madrid are closing in on a move for Valencia and Spain forward Rodrigo in a move that’s set to see the club take their summer spending to over €320M.

According to Goal, Atletico are set to complete a €60M move for the Spanish international in the coming days, as Diego Simeone’s side look to add to their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Should Atleti get this deal over the line, which it looks like they will, the Spanish giants will take their summer spending over a whopping €320M.

Simeone’s side have already forked out €126M for Joao Felix (as per BBC), €40M for Marcos Llorente (as per Evening Standard), €29M for Mario Hermoso (as per Sport), €21M (£20M) for Kieran Tripper (as per BBC), €25M for Renan Lodi (as per Football Espana) and €20M for Felipe (as per Marca).

Without the acquisition of Rodrigo, Atletico have already spent €261M this summer, thus their signing of the Spaniard will take their spending to around €321M, a huge sum for a club who aren’t really known for splashing the cash.

Given how much they’ve spent this summer, Atletico are going to have to push both Barcelona and Real Madrid all the way in La Liga, as well as go far in the Champions League, in order to justify spending this much money in just one window.

Given all of these transfers, it seems like Diego Simeone certainly won’t be short of options across the pitch this season, as he looks to guide Los Rojiblancos to their first La Liga title since the 2013/14 season.

Will Atletico manage to get their hands on some silverware after spending so much money this summer? Looks like only time will tell…